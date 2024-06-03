Yorkshire Water will host the safety events for school children

YORKSHIRE Water is hosting a number of live events to raise awareness of water safety among school children ahead of the summer holidays.

The utility is hosting the sessions on the hidden dangers of open water on Tuesday, June 18 and Thursday June 20 and will target pupils between Early Years and KS4 age groups.

The events are in support of Royal Life Saving Society UK’s Drowning Prevention Week which runs from June 15-22 and is one of the largest summer water safety campaigns across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Reed, social value and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “With these lessons, we’re hoping to equip children with the skills and knowledge they need to make the right decisions about water safety.

“We want families to enjoy the outdoors over the coming months, but it's also important that there’s a good understanding of the risks involved with open water, how we can keep each other safe, and what to do if something does go wrong.”

David Spencer, lead ranger at Yorkshire Water, added: “We warmly welcome visitors to our reservoirs, but it's important that those who do visit do not take risks that could put them in harm's way.

“Behaving responsibly also extends to following the Countryside Code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Taking litter home, keeping dogs on leads, and refraining from using a disposable barbecue can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe.”