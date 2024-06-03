Yorkshire Water to host safety events for school children
The utility is hosting the sessions on the hidden dangers of open water on Tuesday, June 18 and Thursday June 20 and will target pupils between Early Years and KS4 age groups.
The events are in support of Royal Life Saving Society UK’s Drowning Prevention Week which runs from June 15-22 and is one of the largest summer water safety campaigns across the UK and Ireland.
Anne Reed, social value and education manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “With these lessons, we’re hoping to equip children with the skills and knowledge they need to make the right decisions about water safety.
“We want families to enjoy the outdoors over the coming months, but it's also important that there’s a good understanding of the risks involved with open water, how we can keep each other safe, and what to do if something does go wrong.”
David Spencer, lead ranger at Yorkshire Water, added: “We warmly welcome visitors to our reservoirs, but it's important that those who do visit do not take risks that could put them in harm's way.
“Behaving responsibly also extends to following the Countryside Code.
“Taking litter home, keeping dogs on leads, and refraining from using a disposable barbecue can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe.”
Schools interested in the live water safety events can find out more information via Yorkshire Water’s 'education' webpage.
