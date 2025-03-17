Yorkshire Water invest in Dearne communities - as bills are set to soar

Big spenders: But as Yorkshire Water invest, customers' bills will rocket

MORE than £7m has been invested in Dearne Valley projects by Yorkshire Water improve water quality in the River Dearne.

The move comes as residents face average increases in their water bills of 29 per cent from next month, an average of £11 a month more, a rise approved by industry regulator Ofwat.

A £500,000 project has just been completed at the Thurnscoe Combined Sewer Overflow, which will reduce discharges into Thurnscoe Dyke.

It has involved installing a new surface water sewer to redirect surface water ‘run off’ to another surface water system, away from the storm overflow.

The ‘run off’ water typically comes from road surfaces when the weather is extremely wet and directing that water elsewhere should help reduce discharges into the dyke, improving river quality.

Elsewhere in the area, £2.3m is being invested at Cloughfields in Hoyland, to cut discharges into a dyke there, with another £1.8m going into a scheme at Church Street in Jump, to avoid discharges into Jump Valley stream.

In Elsecar, another £2.8m is being spent on work to reduce discharges into Knoll Beck.

Some of that work involves installing large holding tanks, to capture storm water, which can then be released gradually as weather conditions improve.

Yorkshire Water spokesman Matthew Wilson-Wright said: “We’ve seen significant invest nt in the South Yorkshire region to reduce storm discharges and improve water quality as part of our £180m investment across Yorkshire by April 2025 to reduce storm overflows into watercourses and the environment.

“Yorkshire Water is set to deliver its largest ever environmental investment between 2025 and 2030 with £8.3 billion to be spent across the region,” he said.