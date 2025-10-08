Write your will and help support local charity

WILL HELP: RSS on Ship Hill in Rotherham.

DURING October Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind and Rotherham Sight & Sound is providing the opportunity to get a will written at a discounted rate with the donation helping fund their local services.

Steve Loane, SRSB/RSS fundraising manager, said: “By choosing to take part in our Will Month 2025, you’re getting great value for money and at the same time helping us to provide vital sight loss services in Sheffield and sight and hearing loss services in Rotherham.

“Gifts in wills help SRSB/RSS support around one in five of our clients. “A will is so important for you and your loved ones as everything goes to the people and causes you care about.

“A well-written will can help avoid family disputes in the future and reduce stress at what is already a difficult time for family and friends.

“It makes sure that everyone respects your wishes after you die.

“You can also use a will to make clear decisions you’d like made, such as funeral preferences. If you don’t state these clearly, your wishes may not be fulfilled.”

Local solicitors taking part include Graysons, Best Solicitors and Norrie, Waite and Slater.

To book an appointment please call SRSB/RSS legacy officer Steve Loane on 0114 2722757 or email [email protected].

Founded in 1860, SRSB has served the city's visually impaired community in Sheffield for over a century and a half.

RSS, contracting with Rotherham council, opened in August 2017 with a centre now based on Ship Hill in Rotherham.

The SRSB/RSS charity currently benefits more than 7,600 clients.