Worried youngsters want a role in controlling rogue vape traders
That is one of several measures suggested by youngsters themselves to help control the use of vapes, which have become widely used as a tobacco alternative, but which are still controlled by legal restrictions.
Rotherham Council’s Youth Cabinet has suggested the idea, along with asking the council to consider any opportunities they may have to take action to cut down on vaping adverts on shopfronts - including areas where the council does not have direct control.
It is acknowledged such as step could only be taken where possible.
Cabinet members are also being asked to consider encouraging all secondary schools in the borough to work together to come up with a synchronised response to vaping.
The recommendations come from the Children’s Commissioner’s Takeover Challenge, a national initiative where young people are given to youngsters. Rotherham Council supports that and the recommendations to be considered by Cabinet on Monday are a result of a project in the Autumn.
The Youth Cabinet’s stance on vaping comes after some companies selling the devices have been criticised for allegedly targeting children with flavoured vapes seemingly aimed to appeal to young people.
In addition to the vaping issue, the Cabinet is being asked to seek assurances from schools that they would look at putting on more out-of-hours clubs, to support pupils.
They also flagged up Barnsley’s new Youth Zone - a town centre complex still under construction - as a development Rotherham Council could aspire to, providing a dedicated space for young people.
There were also concerns raised that the council, and other interested bodies, could do more to identify and help young people with special educational needs and disabilities earlier in their education, and cut waiting times for them to get assistance.
The council, and partners, is also being asked to consider a teenage-specific campaign around healthy eating, with a suggestion that the council should seek assurances from schools that healthy food was available to pupils.
