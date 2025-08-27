Work starts on revamp at Thrybergh Country Park cafe

WORK has begun on a revamp which will improve facilities at Thrybergh Country Park cafe, with a winter opening date planned.

The changes will transform the ageing building into a modern lakeside hub with improved indoor and outdoor seating, better access, and upgraded facilities.

A new kitchen will be installed, with an updated interior improving on the previous conservatory arrangement, with a new outdoor terrace and fully accessible toilets and entrances.

It will also feature modern design elements that blend with the park’s natural surroundings, with a move to serve ice-cream.

While the work - being done by Rotherham-based O&P Construction - takes place, a temporary outlet will operate at the nearby Tutti Fruitti ice cream parlour, so visitors can still buy refreshments during their visit.

The work at Thrybergh is part of the council’s wider aim to build a thriving leisure offer and visitor economy in Rotherham – but it has been scaled back from original plans, which would have seen the whole building replaced, due to the impact of inflation.

Cllr Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Spokesperson for Community Safety and Street Scene, said: “Thrybergh Country Park is one of our most loved green spaces, and this investment will help it reach its full potential as a welcoming, accessible destination for residents and visitors alike.

“The café refurbishment is just one example of how we’re forging ahead and enhancing our local attractions to support wellbeing and Rotherham’s growing visitor economy, by creating jobs and encouraging more people to spend time - and money - in our borough.”

Ward Councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester said: “While it’s frustrating that we are getting far less than what was proposed at Thrybergh we are though after some vigorous discussions with and questions from local councillors, moving in the overall right direction with Thrybergh Country Park.

"I believe with the new path, café refurbishment, changing places toilet and play area will have a place where if you have a physical or sensory disability you can have a quiet dignified day out that is a gateway to nature.

"Once the current improvements are complete, we’ve more vigorous discussions to come regards angling, use of the camping area and events,” he said.