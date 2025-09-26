Work starts on big council housebuilding project

WORK has started on Rotherham Council’s biggest house-building scheme yet as it works towards providing more social housing.

Forty-five homes will be built across three sites – Larch Road, Addison Road and Elm Tree Road, in Maltby – a significant contribution to its commitment to prived 1,000 new council homes by the summer of 2027.

When complete, the developments will include a variety of specialist bungalows, apartments and two, three and four-bedroom homes, to help meet needs of people.

All will be future proofed through the use of air-source heat pumps to help reduce energy bills for tenants, as well as helping the environment.

Cllr Linda Beresford, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member of Housing, attended groundbreaking of the site, along with Council colleagues including Chief Executive John Edwards and representatives from partners, G.S. Kelsey Construction Ltd.

The council’s ruling cabinet has already agreed to make changes to who can apply to join its Housing Register to ensure it prioritises those in genuine need and make best use of the council’s homes.

The ‘tough but fair changes’ include tougher residency or work requirements and tightened rules to ensure larger properties, such as the three and four-bedroom houses in Maltby, will be prioritised for families.

Cllr Beresford said: “The council is committed to supporting residents with their housing needs and enabling them to live well.

Meeting demand: New houses being built in Maltby will go to those in need

“We’re on track to deliver 1,000 new council homes by summer 2027 with the biggest new Council homes programme since the 1970s, and as part of this we are continually adapting to the boroughs housing needs by delivering a range of properties to local people including apartments, bungalows and family homes.

“I’m delighted to see work starting on this development and equally pleased to hear about the local employment opportunities and other benefits being delivered as part of this project.”

The partnership with GS Kelsey will build on the council’s award-winning work on social value which seeks to deliver local benefits through its business contracts. Through the work the developer has pledged to deliver £1.46m of social value including employing four full time equivalent local bricklayers and five apprentices.