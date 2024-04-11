The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor cut a ribbon to officially open the new Crossroads Care charity shop in the town centre, watched by Crossroads staff, volunteers, charity supporters and local dignitaries - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Crossroads Care moved its town centre facility to premises on Bridgegate earlier this year and the outlet was officially opened with a ribbon cutting by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor.

He said: “This is a special place because it is not just a shop and coffee shop, it is a hub where people with caring needs can come and get information and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People can make connections and socialise and it's also a place where people can look into employment or volunteering opportunities – all these facets come together here.”

The event was also attended by local dignitaries including Rotherham MP Sarah Champion and Rotherham Council's health and wellbeing chair Cllr David Roche.

Cllr Roche said: “Crossroads is a really fantastic organisation which I have been delighted to work with over the years.

“I am amazed at how wonderful these premises are and I am sure Crossroads Care will go on to even bigger and better things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Hopkinson, business development and fundraising manager, said: “Being in the town centre has been a massive asset for us because we have been able to identify a lot of new carers and are getting to people earlier than we did before.

“That's our aim – to get to them before they are in crisis.”