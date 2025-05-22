Women of the World Festival in Rotherham

Now in its 15th anniversary year, WOW – Women of the World – festivals and events have taken place across the world to celebrate women, girls and non-binary people, and highlight the challenges they face.

The Rotherham festival was a collaboration between RMBC Events, The WOW Foundation, Children’s Capital of Culture, Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Music Hub and took place at venues across the town centre including All Saints Square, Minster Gardens, Minster Yard and Forge Island.

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows was there to capture what was going on.

Angie Mack brought her Hooptastic Hula Show to Forge Island during the WOW Festival.

Artist Saroj Patel with her 'Flowers of the Earth' installation in Rotherham Minster, which was on display during the WOW Festival and will run until 29th May.

Visitors to the Apna Haq marquee decorated cupcakes during the WOW Festival.