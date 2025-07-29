Wombwell's 'superloos' consigned to history after 40 years

DEMOLITION of the former public toilets on Wombwell High Street has taken place, as Barnsley Council continues its efforts to improve the area.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The so-called ‘superloos’, designed to be vandal-proof when they were constructed in the 1980s, replaced existing toilets in Station Road, which attracted unwelcome attention.

The design was said to thwart such activity, though they were quickly subject to similar damage and were closed after a relatively short lifespan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the building has been removed, with the area to be paved.

Barnsley Council said the area would be resurfaced to match the rest of the shopping precinct, making it safe and accessible while designs for a wider public realm scheme are finalised.

The demolition marks a major milestone in a long-running saga. The toilet block was originally sold by the council in 2014 for £67,000 as part of budget savings. Plans to convert it into a takeaway never materialised, and the building remained disused for years.

In 2023, Barnsley Council bought the block back, though it has not disclosed how much it spent to do so. A planning application was submitted to remove the structure as part of plans to “refresh and declutter” the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, previously described the purchase as “another key step forward in our improvements to Wombwell town centre,” adding that the removal was “the last piece of the puzzle” in creating a more open and attractive precinct.

Just a memory: Wombwell's 'superloos' have been consigned to history

The current demolition and repaving phase is expected to take between four and six weeks, with further improvements to follow.

Under the scheme, financed through the authorty’s ‘principal towns’ initiative, the council has already provided road resurfacing, new seating, litter bins, planters, paving repairs, and fresh paintwork on barriers and lamp posts throughout the high street.

During the works, part of the high street will remain fenced off, and parking bays outside The Horseshoe pub will be temporarily unavailable. Alternative parking is available nearby in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the council’s South Area Team said: “We aim to keep disruption to a minimum and thank you for your patience as we carry out this project to enhance the appearance of the high street.”