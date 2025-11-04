Woman's wartime contribution comes into focus at film festival

Expert touch: Ava filming

WENTWORTH Woodhouse is to host its first film festival as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture, with one featuring a woman’s determination to help the 1940s war effort.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, on November 15, features a series of short films created by those aged 16 to 25.

Six were selected for the Big House, Short Films event – using their film-making skills to delve into their own interpretations of heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival, which runs from 6-9pm, will also showcase films from four trainee film-makers who have explored opinions on heritage gathered in youth consultations Wentworth Woodhouse ran as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture festival year.

Their productions tackle statements including “heritage is just old buildings” and “it’s not for people like me” and all have been shot on location in Rotherham.

Creative installations will be staged in the mansion’s state rooms. In its private Chapel, Wentworth Woodhouse itself will be ‘on trial’. In a concept created by Rotherham College students, a screening debates whether or not the historic house should be demolished to make way for a new shopping centre, with the audience acting as the jury.

Visitors can also take part in a screen-writing workshop with award-winning writer Rob Young, meet the filmmakers and view their movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shadow Sites by Blyth 17-year-old Ava Lockey focuses on the Rotherham women who manufactured Lee-Enfield rifles and STEN submachine guns at the Royal Ordnance Factory in Maltby during the Second World War.

Her grandmother, Hilda Hutton, was a Rotherham seamstress who went to work at the factory to do her bit in the fight for victory and ended up with a job test-firing the rifles and machine guns, despite being only four feet ten inches tall.

The event is part of a wider Perception Busters project, a year old event developed by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust as part of the Capital of Culture year, with backing from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sarah Christie, Programme Manager for Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “This festival promises to shine a light on some incredible young film makers in the region and celebrate their unique take on what heritage means today. We’ve been impressed by their ambitious, do-it-yourself approach to film making.”

Tickets to the festival cost £12 (£10 for students, free for carers). Go to http://bit.ly/3WpZZIs