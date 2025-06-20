Woman who claimed she 'got carried away' at hotel disorder jailed

'CARRIED AWAY': Elarna Garner-Abbey

TWO more people have been jailed for taking part in the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers – after one was identified through a media release and the second by a “distinctive” Elvis tattoo.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday June 16, Elarna Garner-Abbey was said to have been seen handing out items to be used as weapons as well as co-ordinating the launching of missiles at officers during the incident in Rotherham on Sunday, August 4 2024.

Speaking after the hearing, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Identified through a media release, Garner-Abbey claimed on arrest that she had only been sat on the pavement and had done nothing wrong.

“However, her façade of innocence fell apart during police interview when confronted with footage of her offending.

DISTINCTIVE TATTOOS: Philip Wood

“When asked about a recording showing her throwing stones at officers, the 19-year-old said that someone else had put them in her pockets and that she wasn't intending to hit anyone specifically - adding that she 'just thought it was fun' and that she got 'carried away'.”

At an earlier hearing, Garner-Abbey, of Station Road, Dunscroft, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

She was sentenced to 18 months detention in a youth offenders institution.

Also appearing at the same court for sentencing, was Philip Wood who police said had played a 'ring leader' role in “disseminating missiles amongst the aggressive thugs attacking the hotel.”

Mobile footage of the disorder captured Wood throwing branches and debris at officers, as well as being part of a group who attempted to set items on fire during the disorder.

The force spokesperson said: “Wearing a face covering, the 22-year-old likely expected to not be identified and held accountable for his vile behaviour.

“However, Wood made the decision to remove his t-shirt revealing distinctive tattoos – including an image of Elvis Presley on his arm – leading to his identification and subsequent arrest.”

Wood showed no remorse in his police interview – refusing to comment when questioned by officers.

Having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing, Wood, of Milton Street, Bootle, was jailed for two years.