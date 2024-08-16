Police would like to speak to the driver following the incident

A 28-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was involved in a hit and run collision.

Officers attended Blyth Road in Maltby on Sunday, July 28 at around 10.30pm following reports of a woman found with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said: “Enquiries have led officers to believe that a car collided with the woman and fled the scene prior to emergency services’ arrival.

“Officers have now released an image of a car as they believe its driver can assist with their enquiries.

“We’re keen to hear from the driver of the photographed vehicle, or from anyone who has information about the vehicle or its whereabouts.

“The vehicle is believed to be a black Volkswagen Touareg with damage to the front nearside panel and wing mirror.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with our inquiry.

“Please contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 934 of July 28 2024.”

Footage can be submitted online here – https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/information-sought-following-rotherham-hit-and-run.