.

MORE than 42,000 Rotherham pensioners are set to lose their winter fuel allowance, under government plans to means test the payments.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that only those already receiving pension credit would be eligible for the annual boost of up to £300.

This would mean that 42,185 pensioners here who received the allowance last year would miss out – with only 6,476 still in line to receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Simon Ball, Conservative member for Hellaby and Maltby West, called for RMBC to review its household support fund eligibility in light of the government’s announcement.

The council’s pot of money has been helping residents by providing food vouchers during school holidays, council tax support top-ups and help with energy bills.

Cllr Ball said: “Restricting the winter fuel allowance to pensioners in receipt of pension credit means a huge number of Rotherham’s pensioners on income barely above £11,500 will no longer be in receipt of this much needed support at a time when energy bills remain historically high.

“The new eligibility is too narrow and will leave many facing difficult choices between eating or heating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I ask that the council look at what support it can provide via the household support fund to provide easy and uncomplicated access to our pensioners who need this support.

Cllr Ball wrote to Cllr Read, saying: “I have noted that previously you and other Labour councillors have supported motions in favour of universal benefits, including free-school meals and baby packs for millionaires.

“It is maybe time for a similar motion in favour of the universality of benefits of pensioners.”

Cllr Read said: “Cllr Ball sadly still hasn’t learned not to play politics. We asked the then Conservative government to extend the household support fund for three years while he belittled our representations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The government then at the last minute gave only a six-month extension.

“Now he wants to know how it will be spent this winter – seemingly oblivious to the fact that it will expire before this winter.

“It is the sad reality that residents in Rotherham are already paying for the way in which he and his Conservative colleagues in government played fast and loose with taxpayers money, leaving Labour to pick up the pieces.”