Windows company team 'jumps' to it in seasonal style
The team at Yorkshire Windows put on their festive jumpers while visiting customers and clients and raised £56 for St Luke’s Hospice.
Managing director Ian Chester, a keen St Luke’s supporter, is currently in training for the tough Hong Kong Marathon on January 21.
To show his support for the charity, for every Yorkshire Windows sale between now and the marathon date of January 21, he will make a £50 donation to the hospice.
“Knowing that I’m doing the Hong Kong marathon for St Luke’s is really the best motivation of all to get fit again after several months of enforced inactivity caused by an injury to my foot,” he said.
“St Luke’s is a brilliant charity that makes a difference to the lives of so many people and I really do want to raise as much money as possible.”