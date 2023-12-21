STAFF at a Rotherham-based double glazing company added a dash of seasonal sparkle to their appointments across the region.

The Yorkshire Windows team with managing director Ian Chester (far right)

The team at Yorkshire Windows put on their festive jumpers while visiting customers and clients and raised £56 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Managing director Ian Chester, a keen St Luke’s supporter, is currently in training for the tough Hong Kong Marathon on January 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To show his support for the charity, for every Yorkshire Windows sale between now and the marathon date of January 21, he will make a £50 donation to the hospice.

“Knowing that I’m doing the Hong Kong marathon for St Luke’s is really the best motivation of all to get fit again after several months of enforced inactivity caused by an injury to my foot,” he said.