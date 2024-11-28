William Hague

William Hague has realised his dream to return as boss of his favourite educational establishment – that's Oxford University, not Wath-upon-Dearne Comprehensive.

The Wentworth-born former foreign secretary William Hague has been elected as Oxford’s next chancellor, declaring it “the greatest honour of my life."

He follows in the hallowed footsteps of the Duke of Wellington and Oliver Cromwell and is the 160th person to hold the position over the past 800 years.

In true William Hague style, he said he was "not averse to wearing robes" as part of his new, unpaid commitment.

Lord Hague topped the online ballot of Oxford University staff and alumni in all four rounds of voting.

Hague, 63, who was brought up in Greasbrough, said: “My heart and soul are in Oxford and I will dedicate myself in the coming years to serving the university I love.”

The one-time Conservative politician has previously spoken about how he left Wath Comp – where he was heavily influenced by the politics teacher, Robert Godber - to go straight into Oxford.

He loved his time there beneath the dreamy spires, describing it as transformative.

He studied philosophy, politics and economics at Magdalen College, Oxford, as an undergraduate from 1979.

He graduated from Magdalen College in 1982.

Now he could be in for a long-term spell at Oxford – the last incumbent Chris Patten held the position for 21 years.

The South Yorkshireman, who was the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire from 1989 to 2015, pipped a long line of others hoping to be chancellor, including Lord Peter Mandelson, Lady Elish Angiolini, and Baroness Jan Royall.

The Financial Times said the former president of the Oxford Union did what he had to do to win, deploying "his international connections, high political profile and campaigning skills to secure the post”.

"He claimed that Lord Mandelson would not have been able to combine being Oxford chancellor with being Britain’s ambassador to the US – a job that the Labour peer has been tipped for – saying the two roles were 'not compatible.'"

He will be formally inaugurated into the largely ceremonial role early in the new year.