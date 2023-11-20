BLUEBELL Wood volunteer Will Vaulks spoke at an event bringing together the children’s hospice’s corporate supporters.

Will Vaulks talks Bluebell Wood role at charity event
The Sheffield Wednesday and former Millers star was at the charity’s Skyline Spectacular event.
Also speaking were Sheffield Property Association chairman Martin McKervey, Deputy Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Robert Dyson and Bluebell Wood chief executive Heidi Hawkins.
Will said: “I started volunteering with Bluebell Wood several years ago, and over the years, I’ve formed an incredible bond with the charity.
“Now, as a parent to two young children myself, the significance of Bluebell Wood’s incredible work has taken on even more meaning.
“Their work is so important, not only for the children themselves, but their siblings, parents and families.
“If you are in position to support a charity, you will not find a better and more deserving one anywhere.”
The event was held at the Pennine Five building in Sheffield city centre.
Mr Dyson said: “The quality of care Bluebell Wood deliver for young children is nothing short of exceptional and should be applauded. It is a truly wonderful charity that makes an indescribable difference to people’s lives.”
Bluebell Wood regional fundraising manager Ruth Wallbank added: “It was a pleasure to bring together businesses and entrepreneurs from across the region and host such a wonderful evening.”
“On behalf of us all here at Bluebell Wood, thank you so much to everyone who attended the Skyline Spectacular event.
“Your support means we can continue to be there for families who need us at the toughest times imaginable.”