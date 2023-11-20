BLUEBELL Wood volunteer Will Vaulks spoke at an event bringing together the children’s hospice’s corporate supporters.

Ruth Wallbank, regional fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood and Will Vaulks, SWFC footballer

The Sheffield Wednesday and former Millers star was at the charity’s Skyline Spectacular event.

Also speaking were Sheffield Property Association chairman Martin McKervey, Deputy Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Robert Dyson and Bluebell Wood chief executive Heidi Hawkins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will said: “I started volunteering with Bluebell Wood several years ago, and over the years, I’ve formed an incredible bond with the charity.

Guests at the Skyline Spectacular event

“Now, as a parent to two young children myself, the significance of Bluebell Wood’s incredible work has taken on even more meaning.

“Their work is so important, not only for the children themselves, but their siblings, parents and families.

“If you are in position to support a charity, you will not find a better and more deserving one anywhere.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event was held at the Pennine Five building in Sheffield city centre.

Mr Dyson said: “The quality of care Bluebell Wood deliver for young children is nothing short of exceptional and should be applauded. It is a truly wonderful charity that makes an indescribable difference to people’s lives.”

Bluebell Wood regional fundraising manager Ruth Wallbank added: “It was a pleasure to bring together businesses and entrepreneurs from across the region and host such a wonderful evening.”

“On behalf of us all here at Bluebell Wood, thank you so much to everyone who attended the Skyline Spectacular event.