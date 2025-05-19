Will Healey's Home Guard pass the Dad's Army test?

Home Guard: John Healey with a member of the public on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Putin?

If the Russian leader has any designs on British installations and high-value domestic targets, he may come up against a 21st Century version of Dad's Army, the TV sitcom which was on our screens until 1977.

Viewers of a certain age – like Rawmarsh and Conisbrough John Healey – will have warm memories of the BBC show.

Now, in his role as UK Defence Secretary, Mr Healey (65) is overseeing a review of our nation's security – and that includes the notion of a Home Guard-style outfit.

The government's forthcoming Strategic Defence Review (SDR) includes plans to establish a new civilian volunteer force, reminiscent of the World War Two-era Home Guard.

The modern iteration aims to bolster the protection of critical national infrastructure, such as maybe an M1 viaduct, nuclear power stations and airports, against potential threats from hostile states.

It would comprise thousands of civilian volunteers, which could lead to comparisons with TV's Captain Mainwaring, Private Pike and Lance Corporal Jones.

The local MP has not publicly claimed authorship of the proposal; however, as the head of the Ministry of Defence, he oversees the SDR and will be responsible for its eventual implementation.

Dad's Army, which ran for nine series and 80 episodes, was filmed mainly in Norfolk but had some Rotherham connections.

Cast member Freddie Wiles passed away in Rotherham in 1983.

And last October, The Dad’s Army Radio Show, a stage adaptation of the original series, was performed at the Rotherham Civic Theatre.

This production brought the beloved characters to life for local audiences, demonstrating the show's enduring popularity in the region.