Widespread traffic restrictions as Wentworth prepares for hugely popular flower show

WENTWORTH village is facing huge traffic restrictions as organisers prepare for a large influx of visitors to a prestigious show in July.

The Royal Horticultural Society is staging an event at Wentworth Woodhouse for the first time in July.

Locals say they have been warned the show will attract up to 12,000 visitors on each of the five days it is being staged.

Temporary car parks will be established, along with park and ride facilities, but the extent of the impact on ‘normal’ village traffic is causing disquiet among some residents.

Measures include a temporary 20 mph speed limit on roads through the village and surrounding area, no-waiting restrictions, which will ban parking outside homes and shops, and the use of private officers - sanctioned by police - to guide traffic flow, along with the use of temporary traffic signals.

The show takes place from July 16 to July 20, though the build process starts from June 30, with work to dismantle the structures expected to go on until July 27.

The traffic restrictions apply to the five days of the show, however, and a consultation event has already taken place to explain the restrictions to residents.

Organisers anticipate there will be pinch points in the morning and afternoon, as most people choose to arrive and then leave the event.

Restrictions: waiting and speed restrictions will be imposed on Wentworth Main Street and other roads

Peak arrival time is expected to be between 9am and 11am, with the busiest time for departures expected between 4pm and 6.30pm.

They expect increased traffic on Wentworth Main Street, Cortworth Lane, Hague Lane, The Whins, Cinder Bridge Road, Main Street and Coaley Lane.

The 20 mph speed limit will be in operation to ensure the safety of both staff and visitors.

RHS literature states: “The maintain access and avoid any unnecessary blockages, public highway no waiting orders will be implemented during the show period.”

They will cover the same seven roads.

Residents say they have been told the central village car park will be made available for them, and visitors, during the show period.

Some have questioned the impact on householders, as well as businesses, in the area while the restrictions are in place.

One said on social media the concern was the scale of traffic which they feared would cause problems for villagers, stating that would be unfair on the community.

An RHS spokesperson said the organisation: “Has an incredibly long successful history of organising large-scale prestigious events.

"We’re incredibly mindful of the experiences of both the local community and our visitors and consult local partners, such as the local council, emergency services, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and nearby landowners to ensure that we plan each event meticulously and prioritise the safety of all.

“For each show we create a traffic management plan that aims to reduce the traffic impact on local highways, residents and road users.

“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to bring an RHS Flower Show to Rotherham and to work with local communities, businesses and organisations to deliver an amazing show,” they said.