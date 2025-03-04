Wickersley 10K: 'Team Nick's' amazing fundraising to honour friend

Scott Bailey-Rush, Cheryl Davidson (Head of Community and Events) and Tom Walker at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital annual awards evening in 2022 when ‘The Nick Walker Memorial Team’ were winners of the ‘Special Recognition Award’.

Hundreds of runners will take to the streets of Rotherham to help raise vital funds for The Children’s Hospital Charity in the first ever Wickersley 10K on Sunday, March 16.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sponsored by Keepmoat, the Yorkshire-based home builder, this exciting community event has been organised by Scott Bailey-Rush and other members of ‘Team Nick’. Since 2009, Team Nick has been fundraising in memory of Nick Walker, who was tragically killed in a road traffic accident outside Wickersley School.

A year after Nick died, the group of friends decided they wanted to do something in his memory, and his family asked that any money raised through their efforts was donated to The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s to change lives every day, by going over and above the NHS provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 15 years later, the group have raised an astonishing £115,000 for the charity so far and show no signs of stopping.

Nick Walker

From climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, a coast-to-coast triathlon, and a gruelling cycle ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats, Team Nick has continually challenged themselves year on year – but at the start of 2024, the team wanted to do something on a much bigger scale that would bring together the whole community and create a lasting legacy in Nick’s name.

The course will start from Wickersley School and Sports College, making its way towards Brampton, and turning round again in a closed circuit.

“This is a true community event.” said Team Nick’s Scott Bailey-Rush, “It combines the very best of community spirit from businesses and supporters. You can really feel the buzz about it in Wickersley, and the overwhelming joy that it’s bringing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve brought together a whole community of people, some of which have never tried running before, but who share our passion for supporting this incredible charity, and honouring Nick.”

Team Nick aimed to raise £10k from the race – “10k for £10k” - but have already smashed their target and are set to generate more than double that amount.

Scott said: “Nick has always been, and will always be, at the heart of everything we do. We really want to keep this going as an annual event to keep his memory alive.”