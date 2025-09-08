Who Dares Wins! Deadline looms for business awards

HOST: SAS veteran and best-selling author Colin MacLachlan - pic by Stephen W Dunn

IT TAKES grit, determination and drive to run a successful business – and with the entry deadline looming, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has announced SAS veteran and best-selling author Colin MacLachlan will host the special evening of celebration.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No stranger to handling high pressure situations, having swapped the battlefield for the boardroom, Colin is perhaps best known as being one of the first instructors to participate in the hit Channel 4 TV show SAS: Who Dares Wins as well as the Channel 5 series Secrets of the SAS.

He will oversee proceedings at the highly coveted awards ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of the local business community when it returns to Magna on November 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A respected military veteran and SundayTimes best selling author, Colin served for 18 years with the Royal Scots and the SAS. He was one of the youngest soldiers in a generation to pass the gruelling SAS selection process, and during his career, Colin was involved in a series of high profile and daring missions.

He is one of a handful of men who has handled hostage negotiations, hostage rescue and been a hostage himself. Since retiring from the special forces, Colin has provided high-level security, where he supported the Saudi royal family, amongst others, as well as successfully launching his own security business.

With 14 different awards up for grabs, including the highly coveted title of Business of the Year, the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards showcase and celebrate the achievements of the local business community over the past 12 months. The awards are free to enter and open to all businesses with the ‘S’ postcode, as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.

Businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2025 are also invited to apply for a highly coveted ‘Salute to Business’ in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, any business wishing to take part is urged to act quickly as the deadline for entries is Friday, September 12 at 4pm.

Colin MacLachlan said: "I'm looking forward to taking part in the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards.

“My career in the SAS taught me the importance of teamwork, collaboration and the ability to succeed in challenging and high-pressure situations and those skills are equally important when it comes to running a small business.

“I'd like to wish everyone who is entering this year's awards every success with their entry and meeting you all on what promises to be a night to remember."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Travis, President, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: “The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards is one of the highlights of the Chamber’s calendar year.

“It’s a unique opportunity for businesses from across South Yorkshire to come together to make new contacts, as well as celebrate and showcase their achievements during the past year, and I would encourage businesses from across the region to get involved.

“As any business owner will tell you, running a business often means working under pressure, teamwork, drive and a sheer will to succeed – many of the qualities that are the key to the success of the special forces. I’m looking forward to welcoming Colin on the evening, and I’m in no doubt that he will make this year’s awards ceremony a night to remember.”

A full list of categories and nomination forms for this year’s awards can be found at www.brawards.co.uk.