Where to see the Red Arrows this Sunday over Rotherham

Thrilling: The Red Arrows

Imagine nine jets hurtling through the sky at over 400 miles per hour, flying in perfect formation just a few feet apart – and doing it right over your head.

That’s what Rotherham residents can expect this Sunday (July 20), as the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s world-renowned aerobatics team, make a rare flypast across the borough.

Their route between two major air shows – at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Aberdeen in Scotland – should see them pass over Kiveton Park at around 2.52pm, offering a thrilling spectacle for other eagle-eyed locals in Todwick, Thurcroft, Harthill and Maltby, too.

Just a few minutes later, they’ll cross Sprotbrough, Doncaster, but times could vary slightly depending on weather and operational conditions.

The Red Arrows’ appearances over Rotherham are few and far between.

Their last significant display in the borough came in 2012, when they wowed thousands at the Rotherham Show in Clifton Park.

Though this will be a transit flight rather than a full aerobatic show, the sight of nine scarlet Hawk jets in diamond formation cutting through the South Yorkshire sky is expected to attract big interest.

Now in their 60th season, the Red Arrows have clocked up nearly 5,000 public displays in 57 countries, showcasing the RAF’s speed, precision and teamwork to millions around the world.

Red Arrows factfile

*With nearly 5,000 performances in 57 countries, the Red Arrows have become one of Britain’s best-loved exports.

* During some displays, jets fly just six feet apart at speeds exceeding 400mph, performing hair-raising synchronised manoeuvres.

* Red Arrows pilots are hand-picked from the RAF’s fast-jet ranks, each with a minimum of 1,500 flying hours and frontline experience.

*The Red Arrows' famous red, white and blue smoke trails come from a mix of diesel and food dye, injected into the jet exhaust.

*The team trains intensively from October to April, mostly in Cyprus and Lincolnshire.