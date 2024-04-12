HOT SHOT-STOPPER: Rotherham's David Seaman

But the Rotherham shot-stopper only sneaks into last place in a study of history’s top goalies.

He came 25th out of 25...and it is possible his ponytail hair-do counted against him!

The ex-Kimberworth Comprehensive schoolboy just about clawed his way into the reckoning in the assessment made by top football website 90min.com

While they picked him at the lower end of the elite scale, ahead of Everton and Doncaster Rovers custodian Neville Southall, for example, they did explain their reasoning.

"In the final few years of his career he did have a rather unfortunate haircut and he always had an unfortunate surname, but despite all of this David Seaman was a bloody good goalkeeper,” they stated.

"Arsenal’s shot-stopper in the ‘1-0 to the Arsenal’ days and the most trophy-laden period of Arsene Wenger’s tenure, Seaman was ever-dependable in goal for the Gunners, rarely putting a foot wrong in his 23-year career at Highbury.

"He was also a more than capable replacement for Peter Shilton at international level.

“The highlight of his time as England’s number one was undoubtedly his penalty shootout heroics at Euro '96 and his lowlight was undoubtedly that thing that happened against Brazil at the 2002 World Cup"

That’s a reference to Ronaldinho’s weird looping shot/cross/whatever which fooled the South Yorkshireman and dumped England out of the tournament.

So who was streets ahead of "Safe Hands, MBE”?

The winner was Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, based partly on a nearly three-decade-long career at the top level...he was still playing in his 40s.

Other notables were Russian marvel Lev Yashin (judged as number two) Manchester United’s treble-winning Peter Schmeichel (three) Dino Zoff, 40-year-old captain of Italy’s 1982 World Cup winning side (four) and Germany's Sepp Maier, (five ) who collected three European Cup medals among other trinkets.

Gordon Banks, disappointingly for many Three Lions fans, comes in at number seven.

The save against Pele, by the man who was later to be overlooked as a managerial candidate for Rotherham United, still ranks as one of the best ever.

Outside the top ten are Peter Shilton (11), Edwin van der Sar (12), Pat Jennings (15) and Southall (16).

Seaman, once scouted by the Millers and now aged 60, hung up his gloves 20 years ago.