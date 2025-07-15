Wentworth Woodhouse transformed for RHS Flower Show

THE Fitzwilliam family were notoriously proud of the preened gardens and parklands around Wentworth Woodhouse.

But history will never tell us whether they would have approved of all aspects of the 21st Century makeover the grounds have been given for this week’s RHS flower show.

It features a transformation – not overnight, the work has been happening since the turn of the month – to create an array of perfectly manicured displays which look like permanent fixtures,

They include the Teenage Dirt Park, which while it demonstrates the RHS is by no means stuck in a rut, might have come as something of a surprise to Earl Fitzwilliam, back in the day.

The feature garden was created by Rachel Platt, inspired by the young people of BMX Rotherham, part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture 2025.

The garden showcases a horticultural collaboration that is functional, sustainable and engaging. A bold community garden that contains a central structure of dirt

tracks for rollers, jumps and berm turns is situated next to resilient meadow planting that is low maintenance with bold, contrasting colourful plants.

To honour the history of the Fitzwilliam family ownership of the Wentworth Woodhouse estate and a once thriving mining industry, the RHS Miner’s Garden by Chris Myers recreates a time where miners and their families lived in tight-knit communities.

Modern approach: The RHS Teenage Dirt Park garden ahead of RHS Flower Show. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

The garden uses an allotment style planting to represent a garden’s ability to feed a family, with a natural fringe of wild native trees and wildflowers bordering the garden.

Old-fashioned’ cut flower varieties and bedding plants will be used to transport visitors to a garden of the past.

The RHS Work With Your Garden feature represents a versatile garden that explores how individual garden conditions, from full sun to shade, soil, changes in topography and moisture can be worked with to create a beautiful garden at home. Tackling many of the features and challenges found in gardens across the country.

The design will use an unorthodox approach where plants are chosen based on local nursery availability, continuing

A Potted History: Echoes of Rockingham garden ahead of RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

into the build where plants will be set out in a natural style rather than strictly following a planting plan.

The RHS Rhubarb by Candlelight installation by Jordan Lister transports visitors into Rhubarb Triangle Forcing Sheds where perennial planting inspired by rhubarb-tones will sparkle under candlelight and the creaking sound rhubarb makes as it grows will be recreated. The sensory delight will be constructed within the chapel at Wentworth Woodhouse and pays homage to the West Yorkshire rhubarb industry.

Local organisations, including Owd Martha’s Yard community garden, from nearby Hoyland, also have a presence at the show and some local experts have been involved in putting the show together.

RHS Flower Show Wentworth Woodhouse runs from 16 -20 July 2025 and tickets are available online at rhs.org.uk/wentworth.

Finishing touch: Eszter Nemeth puts the finishing touches to a display of fuchsias at Rosalyn Fuchsicas. Photo: Dominiuc Lipinski

After the doors close on Sunday, it will take a couple of weeks to deconstruct all the feature gardens and return the grounds – overlooked by the longest stately house frontage in the country – back to its familiar open grassland.