Wentworth Woodhouse plans ahead to exhibit more national treasures
Because of the building’s Grade I status, permission is needed before such work can be carried out and Rotherham Council is being asked to approve the changes.
It would involve installing improved track lighting and picture rails in the Whistlejacket room, Van Dyck room, ante room and corridor.
That would “enable the suitability of the house for loaning items from National Collections”, the application states.
The rooms involved are, together, known as the State rooms and are said to be “a highly significant suite of rooms, with richly gilded coffering to the ceiling of the Van Deck room and extravagant stuccoed panels in (the) Whistlejacket room.”
The upgraded lighting would allow works of art to be loaned to the Wentworth Woodhouse Perseveration Trust under a Government backed indemnity scheme, which is in place to make such exhibitions possible.
Staging such shows helps to keep up visitor numbers to the house, which is vital for its survival but also to help cement its place as a cultural hub for with wider community in the district.
The existing fixings for hanging works are the originals but are said to have been applied in a “random” fashion, and also in a way which causes damage to the walls.
Therefore it was “recommended that a new contemporary system is installed which will allow greater flexibility, respond to the historic setting and reference existing picture rails found throughout the house, and improve lighting which will contribute to the quality of the exhibition space.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.