Wentfest fate hangs in the balance despite good vibes

Numbers game: Ticket sales hold the key to success

THE future of the Rotherham musical festival, Wentfest, appears to be in doubt after failing to break even at ANY of its annual events.

The show, staged last weekend at Hooton Lodge Farm, Hooton Roberts, was widely enjoyed by fans, many of whom were regulars at previous shows.

However, there has not been enough support since the show started in 2017 to make the finances stack up.

That is according to one of the organisers, BBC broadcaster Toby Foster.

Popular: Performers like Elliot Kennedy have pleased Wentfest audiences

He and his event partner, Steve White, are now referring to “the possibility” of next year’s Wentfest at Kilnhurst Road.

He said: “Obviously it’s a huge commitment both in terms of time and money.

“We love the festival and want to continue, but need to make sure that it can now sell enough tickets to support itself, which it hasn’t done so far.”

The duo is now trying to find a way to increase revenue, including a fresh look at ticket structuring.

“We are very close to making a decision on this and will let you know,” Toby told festivalgoers.

Pop producer Eliot Kennedy, originally from North Anston, has been a big asset to Wentfest.

He’d secured the services of multi-platinum-selling vocal group The Overtones for this year’s open-air gig and was on stage himself.

Other performers included Boyzlife, The Rosadocs, Ashton Merrygold (JLS), and The Wanted 2.0.

Eliot told the Advertiser he wasn’t part of the show’s management team but had always been happy to help out.

“The event was great, and people seemed to have a great time. Amazing feedback etc but I understand that, yes, it is in doubt.”

The show used to be staged on the front lawns at Wentworth Woodhouse, moving to Hooton Lodge Farm in 2023.

Eliot said there had seemed to have been a good turnout this year, saying: “Not as much as Wentworth but was pretty good. They all seemed to love it.”

The music maker later added a message to Toby online: “What a complete joy to play...Great work as always from you and Steve. I am here to help in any way I can.”

Feedback online was mixed, with fans offering their own pluses and minuses on the 11am-10pm festival.

POSITIVES:

Singer Frida, from Barnsley, said: “Playing at WentFest this year was truly a core memory in my music journey.

“It’s clear how much hard work, passion, and dedication goes into creating such a brilliant festival.

“Massive shoutout to Steve and Toby for absolutely smashing it, like they do every single year.”

Jane Hart posted: “I had the best time. Danced, laughed, sang my heart out and found some new local acts that I will definitely follow.

“Honestly can’t complain about anything.”

Wheelchair user Nichola Beighton said: “Wentfest was a fabulous experience. Great parking facilities and reasonably priced. Great festival layout, excellent toilet facilities that stayed clean all day long, with no silly queues.

“It is by far the easiest festival we have found to get out of and be on our way in a fast, efficient time.”

Lesley Blakesley said: “I think Hooton Lodge is better organised than Wentworth was, cleaner toilets, better bar and car park organisation. I will defo buy tickets for next year...We need WentFest.”

Julie Annetts said: “First time at the festival. Reyt enjoyed thought you got everything right in terms of organising, facilities and pricing, the vibe was great, good variety of music and loved that there were local acts in there too and comedy options.”

NEGATIVES:

Seasoned Wentfest-goer Andy Banks wrote on the festival’s Facebook feed: “I think years 1-5 were special. This is when it should have grown & grown, but unfortunately didn’t seem to number’s wise. And then if im honest - the last one at Wentworth was a bit flat. Staging was smaller. Poor sound compared to other years.

“It felt like it was ‘cut back’. Maybe a bit too far.

“But how can we complain if Toby has flogged his motor home and re-mortgaged his house!

“Then year 7, we move to Hooton Lodge. I’ve gotta be honest - It just wasn’t the same was it...But how do you compare with a stately home?

“I thought last year would be the last. I simply didn’t see how it was viable or profitable to keep going. But hats off. Ya did!”

Andy advised the organisers: “At £50 plus a ticket, ya need good acts...get back to ‘Older’ top acts. Cheesier the better.”

Jane Elizabeth posted: “We’ve not been since it moved from Wentworth, nothing against Hooton Lodge but the backdrop of the house made it more special.”

Sharon Roebuck said: “I appreciate you’ve costs to cover, but I think at the current price point is a little high, where as lowering the price and making it more accessible for all (given the area and current economic climate) would fill the field making it even more of a festival atmosphere, and generate more revenue.”

Tracy J Fleming said: “Any possibility it will shift back to Wentworth? That’s the deal breaker for some. What about a group ticket say 6 plus for a tad less? Been to Wentworth since day one but not Hooton; less appeal personally for us, maybe some more 80’s classics on the stage?”

Kate Grice Smith posted: “We didn’t come as I couldn’t get a camping space and we wanted to camp otherwise, we would have. Need more camping space.”

Jules Colley said: “Surely there’s a trick being missed, one word The Reytons. 20K in Clifton Park.”

Previous stars on stage at Wentfest include Blue, Scouting For Girls, Kim Wilde, Liberty X, Lemar, T’Pau, S Club, Kenny Thomas, Heather Small, Heaven 17,Tony Hadley and Dario G.