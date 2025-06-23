Wentfest confirmed for 2026 say organisers

The show goes on: Eliot Kennedy and pals at Wentfest

Wentfest WILL take place next year despite concerns that the annual event has never broken even.

Lovers of the music and comedy event in Hooton Roberts, Rotherham, were rocked on Wednesday when one of the two main organisers, BBC broadcaster Toby Foster, revealed there were financial issues.

He spoke of Wentfest 2026 as a "possibility" rather than a definite fixture.

"Obviously, it’s a huge commitment both in terms of time and money.

"We love the festival and want to continue, but need to make sure that it can now sell enough tickets to support itself, which it hasn’t done so far."

Pop impresario Eliot Kennedy also said he felt the festival's future was in doubt.

That sparked a flood of online messages, mainly of support, but also suggestions about the type of performers they would like to see, as well as ideas on ticket structure and prices.

The response had an immediate effect.

Toby went on Facebook with a live video on Sunday afternoon to declare that the "real labour of love" would continue.

"This year we pretty much thought was going to have to be the last one that we ever did," he confirmed.

Such was the success of the Hooton Lodge Farm 2025 event, though, they had now decided to relaunch it.

The date of June 13 2026, had been agreed with the farm partners, and artists had already started being booked.

Bands will be booked from September once the current festival season is finished.

Toby said early-bird tickets were available for as little as £40, significantly cheaper than other festivals and venues.

He promised 2026 would be as good if not better, than this year's June 14 version.

"Invest in this people's festival" he urged, saying the early tickets were flying out.

More than 500 people snapped them up in the first hour.

Wentfest's social media page confirmed: "We’re already working on making it our best year yet.

"It’s a full day of live music, new and emerging artists, and top comedy, all set in a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Great entertainment, good food and drink, and a crowd that brings the energy.

"We’re calling it The People’s Festival – because it’s built around you. The more people who get behind it early, the more we can do. That’s where you come in.

"The line-up will be revealed around November, but you can expect the same great Wentfest vibe – fresh names, brilliant performances, and plenty to do throughout the day. The food and drink is already ordered!"

The organisers' decision is a brave one.

Several other music festivals have been cancelled in the past two years due to a combination of factors, including rising operational costs, and economic pressures.

In the UK, at least 42 festivals were cancelled, postponed, or permanently closed in 2024, with some citing the rising cost of living and other financial issues.

But the continuing commitment from Wentfest organisers is a bold statement and represents good news for Rotherham.

The show will go on.