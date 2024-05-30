"Well, here's another nice movie you've gotten me into"

WITH THE STARS: Mark Greenhow, Stan Laurel, Rebecca Sills, Oliver Hardy and Dean Sills

AWARD-WINNING Bolton Upon Dearne father and daughter movie-movers Dean and Rebecca Sills have started work on a Laurel and Hardy documentary.

Just like the title of Stan and Ollie’s 1933 short, Dean and Rebecca have been real “Busy Bodies” having already carried out some filming in Cumbria including a short interview with Mark Greenhow, the current curator and owner of the world famous Laurel and Hardy Museum in Ulverston, where Stan was born.

Dean said: "Mark is lovely, he took my daughter and I on a tour of the museum before it opened to the public and I was actually blown away by just how special the place is. Wow!

"Set inside the Roxy Cinema, it has plenty to offer, it’s highly recommended.

"Mark’s interview is sweet and short but we can't make a film on Laurel and Hardy without starting in Ulverston with Mark. His passion and knowledge made it a real joy to interview him.”

Rebecca said: “I loved meeting and filming with Mark, we are really excited about this film. We have a number of interviews lined up but it’s a project we won’t rush to finish.

“On some of our other films we have had a deadline so there is no pressure at all with this one. My Regeneration film took just three days to film and months to edit. On our new film we have already done three days filming in Ulverston.”

The two plan to film at a number of locations and after much research Dean keeps adding to their vision.