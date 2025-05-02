Weekend of fun, fundraising and community spirit at NYS

Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium will host both events

ROTHERHAM United Community Trust and Shiloh Rotherham are hosting two events at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this month, offering families, supporters, and local residents a “day of fun and a night of reflection”.

The two organisations are hosting the first ever Family Fun Day on the hallowed turf on Saturday, May, 17 with highlights including mini football area for matches, live music and entertainment, and inflatable activities on the pitch.

A spokesperson said: “The event aims to bring the community together for a day of fun and connection while also fundraising to enable both charities to continue supporting our town’s most vulnerable.”

Running from 6pm to 9pm, the event is £5 per person to attend, and free for under fives and will take place both inside the stadium and on the pitch.

The stadium will then transform for Sleep By Your Seat from 9pm – an overnight fundraising event in partnership with Shiloh Rotherham, a local charity supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Participants will give up the comfort of their beds and sleep at the AESSEAL New York Stadium by their seats, gaining a small glimpse into the challenges faced by those without secure accommodation.

The night will include a welcome talk, a fun quiz, hot drinks, and time for quiet reflection before lights out and will finish at7am on Sunday, May 18.

Tickets for the Sleep By Your Seat event are £10 per person, with additional fundraising encouraged.

For more information or to register your place via the Rotherham United Community Trust website – www.ruct.co.uk/.