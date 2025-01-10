We three kings! Proud parents welcome trio of Christmas baby boys

Christmas Day baby Mason Schofield with mum Jodie and dad Chris - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THREE sets of proud parents received the ultimate Christmas present – when their baby boys arrived on the big day.

Mum Jodie Holmes (29) had been due to give birth to Mason Alan Charlie Schofield on Christmas Eve – but his arrival a day later was perfectly timed, according to dad Chris Schofield.

The 30-year-old manufacturer said: “We were glad and I'd been hoping he would as that's my dad's birthday.

“Also he was born at 19.58 which was the year my dad was born!”

Christmas Day baby Ivor Thwaytes, with parents Holly and Jonny and sister Cleo - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Mason, who weighed 7 lbs 15 oz, has been welcomed to the family, who live in Dinnington, by older sisters Mia-Rose (11) and ten-year-old Layla.

Chris said: “They are ecstatic – they are both like little mother hens around him.”

And the family connections continue with the baby's boy's chosen middle names – Alan after the granddad of mum Jodie, who works as a cleaner, and Charlie after Chris' grandfather.

There was a paternal theme for the middle name of Ivor Dean Thwaytes who was also born on Christmas Day to parents Holly Thirlwell, a 33-year-old therapist, and dad Jonny Thwaytes, a 32-year-old courier.

Christmas day baby Oscar James Keightley, with his mum Natalie, dad Liam and sister Ayda - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

Holly said: “We chose the name Dean after my dad and just really liked the name Ivor.”

The latest addition to the Mexborough family, who weighed 8 lbs 2 oz, has been welcomed by big sister Cleo (20 months).

“He is a content baby and is doing well and settling at home with his sister,” said Holly.

Baby Oscar James Keightley had been due on December 30 – but arrived as an early festive present for mum Natalie, a 33-year-old primary school teacher, and engineer dad Liam (34).

“He arrived a little bit faster than expected,” said Natalie.

“We had just finished Christmas dinner and he was on his way!”

Oscar, who weighed 7 lbs 14 oz, is much loved by two-year-old sister Ayda.

“She's definitely taken on the role of big sister,” said Natalie.

And the bundle of joy's name was even inspired by his place of birth.

Natalie said: “When we were in Rotherham Hospital there were pictures on the walls of other babies born there and there was one called Oscar – we really liked the name.”