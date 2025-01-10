We three kings! Proud parents welcome trio of Christmas baby boys
Mum Jodie Holmes (29) had been due to give birth to Mason Alan Charlie Schofield on Christmas Eve – but his arrival a day later was perfectly timed, according to dad Chris Schofield.
The 30-year-old manufacturer said: “We were glad and I'd been hoping he would as that's my dad's birthday.
“Also he was born at 19.58 which was the year my dad was born!”
Mason, who weighed 7 lbs 15 oz, has been welcomed to the family, who live in Dinnington, by older sisters Mia-Rose (11) and ten-year-old Layla.
Chris said: “They are ecstatic – they are both like little mother hens around him.”
And the family connections continue with the baby's boy's chosen middle names – Alan after the granddad of mum Jodie, who works as a cleaner, and Charlie after Chris' grandfather.
There was a paternal theme for the middle name of Ivor Dean Thwaytes who was also born on Christmas Day to parents Holly Thirlwell, a 33-year-old therapist, and dad Jonny Thwaytes, a 32-year-old courier.
Holly said: “We chose the name Dean after my dad and just really liked the name Ivor.”
The latest addition to the Mexborough family, who weighed 8 lbs 2 oz, has been welcomed by big sister Cleo (20 months).
“He is a content baby and is doing well and settling at home with his sister,” said Holly.
Baby Oscar James Keightley had been due on December 30 – but arrived as an early festive present for mum Natalie, a 33-year-old primary school teacher, and engineer dad Liam (34).
“He arrived a little bit faster than expected,” said Natalie.
“We had just finished Christmas dinner and he was on his way!”
Oscar, who weighed 7 lbs 14 oz, is much loved by two-year-old sister Ayda.
“She's definitely taken on the role of big sister,” said Natalie.
And the bundle of joy's name was even inspired by his place of birth.
Natalie said: “When we were in Rotherham Hospital there were pictures on the walls of other babies born there and there was one called Oscar – we really liked the name.”
