The audience at Waves Festival

THERE were waves of support for a music festival which made a triumphant return to Manvers Lake.

Waves Music Festival was back at the lake in Wath for its second year, drawing enthusiastic support from the local community.

The festival kicked off with Barnsley band Rock Pits, who took the audience on a nostalgic journey through the iconic eras of the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Sheffield-based Sumo, a rock, indie and pop covers band, followed with hits from artists including Arctic Monkeys and The Killers.

Rotherham tribute act Eltonesque performs

A tribute band dedicated to Taylor Swift enthralled the young audience, while another tribute act, this time to Elton John, was also on the bill with Rotherham's ‘Eltonesque’.

The evening culminated with a tribute to Queen, featuring all the legendary hits such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘It’s A Kind of Magic,’ and ‘We Will Rock You.’

Chris Wordsworth from Manvers Events said: “I was amazed by the incredible turnout from the community at the festival.

“Our goal was to create an enjoyable event for local people without charging exorbitant prices.

The Queen tribute act perform

"One of the highlights for me was seeing how much everyone enjoyed the event.

“The excitement and smiles on the kids' faces when ‘Taylored Swift’ took the stage was truly magical.”

Mark Benton of Manvers Lake Trust added: “As a founder member of the charitable trust that manages Manvers Lake,we never expected that it would bring so many positive benefits.

“The lake and surrounding park land provide a space where residents can enjoy active recreation, and the on-site club, Manvers Waterfront Boat Club, which offers activities that were previously unavailable in this area before its regeneration.”