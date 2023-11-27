WAVERLEY’S scaled-down plans for a town centre got the green light – almost six years to the day that the original proposals were approved.

Olive Lane artist's impression

Planning permission has been granted for Olive Lane, which will sit at the heart of the growing community and provide retail, offices, a community centre and food and drink outlets.

The original £50 million town centre proposals from landowners Harworth was approved on November 22, 2017.

But effects of the pandemic, Brexit and the recession meant a second plan was submitted and withdrawn in 2021.

A third version of Olive Lane was filed earlier this year and approved on November 24.

Residents were in favour of the scheme during consultation but have called for parking issues on Stephenson Way to be addressed to avoid congestion.

Rotherham Council, which approved the plans, said: “The proposal provides a much needed facility for Waverley to include a mix of uses for the local community.

“The design of the local centre is considered to be high quality, with high quality public realm also being provided.”