Waverley school expands as new community grows

WAVERLEY’S primary academy school has expanded to take an additional 200 pupils this year, to take account of the area’s expanding community.

Funding towards that has been provided by the Harworth Group, which is behind regeneration work in the area.

The expansion is extensive, with six new classrooms, two libraries, new restrooms, a dedicated nursery with changing rooms and office space.

Six new teachers have also been appointed.

Built on the brownfield site of the former Orgreave Colliery, Waverley is a growing community with more than 1,800 homes, green spaces and a local high street alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Park, home to global businesses.

Harworth worked with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and the Department for Education to build the school, first opened in 2020.

Laura Colson, Development Director at Harworth, said: “Waverley Primary Academy is a successful primary school and a real asset to the local area.

“Harworth is committed to creating a sustainable community at Waverley and this means providing parents and families with access to a great local school for their children.

Two storey: The new extension covers two floors

“We are very pleased that this extension means more pupils can enrol in the school each year, and existing pupils can make use of the brilliant new facilities.

“Harworth has a fantastic relationship with the school and we – and our occupiers at the Advanced Manufacturing Park – regularly run events with pupils. We’re looking forward to continuing to do so and supporting the school’s continued success.”

Rachel Bolton, Principal at Waverley Primary Academy, said: “Watching the expansion of the school over the last year has been exciting for everyone involved and we are thrilled with the result.

“It has been amazing to see pupils embrace the changes to the school.

“Many children have joined the academy from other schools this September, and all pupils have demonstrated resilience, kindness and enthusiasm, building new friendships and working collaboratively in their learning.

“The expansion has strengthened our sense of unity as a school.”

Elsewhere at Waverley, Harworth is progressing with the development of new homes and supporting infrastructure. At the heart of the community, Olive Lane is now open with a nursery and businesses with more units set to open their doors in the coming months. A GP surgery has also been built.