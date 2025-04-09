Wath library moves to temporary site

WATH library will be relocated next month to allow for work on its modern replacement to proceed.

Rotherham Council is replacing it with a new two-storey building, which will go up on the same site as part of an investment totalling almost £10m in the area. That means the current library’s last day open will be Saturday May 3, with a new temporary branch opening at 4 Sandygate on Monday June 2. The building is the former Adrian Allen training academy. Users will still have access to a full range of services, including public computers, fiction and non-fiction books, free Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi printing, as well as having meeting spaces available. Demolition of the current library is expected to start in the Autumn, with a Spring 2027 opening expected for its replacement. That has been planned to offer improved services for library users and public spaces in the surrounding area will also get a make-over at the same time. New commercial space, for small businesses, will also be created, with the objective of making the the centre of Wath more vibrant. Cllr Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy said: “We’re looking forward to bringing this wonderful new community building and library to Wath. “Libraries are so important for our communities so it’s great to see plans for the new building ramping up a gear. “Not only will the new library in Wath be pleasing on the eye, but it will also provide people with somewhere to enjoy events and all the cultural benefits that come with a comfortable, well-equipped, modern library.”