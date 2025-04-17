Wath Academy pupil excluded for taking knife to school
South Yorkshire Police were called to the Academy at 8.30am on February 25 after being told a schoolgirl was in possession of a knife.
The blade was seized by staff and a police and school inquiry launched.
No one was threatened or harmed.
Today a spokesman for the Maltby Learning Trust, which runs the Academy, told the Advertiser: "The student involved was permanently excluded as per the Trust’s policy."
At the time, the Trust said they had a "range of safety measures in place, including a well-practiced lockdown procedure (which was not required in this instance), highly supervised social areas, and a structured Life Skills, tutor, and assembly programme to educate students on the dangers of offensive weapons.”
The police, meanwhile, revealed that the girl had received a youth caution, which is a formal out-of-court disposal for boys and girls aged 10-17 who have admitted a criminal offence.
It's an alternative to prosecution, designed to divert young offenders from the criminal justice system.
Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team has worked with the school to offer safeguarding advice to staff and pupils.
After the Academy expulsion, the authorities are now obligated to provide suitable full-time education for the child.
Recently a primary school pupil was also found with a knife at Highgate Academy, in Goldthorpe.
SYP said: "In relation to the incident at Highgate Academy, we are in contact with the school and are working closely with them around knife crime prevention."
Rotherham Council says it works closely with local police on all aspects of knife crime prevention and reduction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.