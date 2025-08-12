Water reserves continue to plummet despite hose pipe ban

WATER consumption is down by ten per cent since Yorkshire Water imposed a hose-pipe ban a month ago, the company has said.

But although that has saved the equivalent of 35 million litres a day in cool weather - and up to 80 million litres in hotter conditions - the water supply situation has continued to deteriorate.

Reservoirs are now down to just over 42 per cent full, compared to the 75 per cent normally expected at this time of year.

The company is asking customers to continue taking whatever steps they can to minimise water usage.

Yorkshire Water is also continuing it’s work to repair more leaks – completing more than 800 repairs per week – as well as increasing the speed of water mains replacement as part of the £406m investment programme to lay new mains over the next five years to reduce leaks and bursts.

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’ve seen a fantastic response from our customers since introducing the hosepipe restrictions – from them putting the hosepipes away and fixing leaky loos, to installing water butts and reporting leaks they see in the street to us so we can repair them as quickly as possible.

“Despite the reduction in water use and leakage being at its lowest ever level following our leak repairs, reservoir stocks dropped over the last seven days to 42.2 per cent, well below the average of 74.8 per cent, and the lowest they have ever been at this time of year after an extremely dry 2025.”