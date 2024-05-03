A Yorkshire Water reservoir

The Be Water Aware campaign, also supported by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, aims to raise awareness about the risk of accidental drowning and encourage considerate behaviour around bodies of water.

Latest figures indicate there were 226 accidental drowning deaths in 2022 across the UK, including two in South Yorkshire.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “With the summer approaching, we’re expecting to see an increase in numbers of people wanting to swim.

“We know how dangerous it can be to enter open bodies of water, like our reservoirs, and would urge everyone to take note of warnings at our sites.”