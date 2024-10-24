RHCC head of fundraising Rachael Dawes (left) with other Polar Plunge participants at last year's event at Manvers

RESIDENTS are being encouraged to “empower” themselves – by embracing the thrills and chills of a health charity's latest challenge.

Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity is hosting its Polar Plunge event at Manvers Lake this November to highlight the health and wellbeing benefits associated with cold water dipping and breath work.

The plunge into the icy waters at Manvers will be hosted by RHCC in partnership with cold water therapy experts at The Breath Connection, when participants will learn how cold water immersion and mindfulness breath work can enhance their wellbeing.

As well as boosting immunity, cold water dipping and breath work can improve circulation, manage pain, stress and anxiety.

Rebecca Hickman from Rotherham took part in last years’ Polar Plunge event and described it as “an incredible experience.”

“There’s something so empowering about challenging yourself like that,” she said.

“I felt really proud of myself after completing the plunge and certainly felt revitalised. I’d absolutely recommend anyone to sign up – it's a fun and different way to support Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity.”

RHCC head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said “Every plunge you take will make a real difference!

“It will be an unforgettable, invigorating experience and one that we hope you will share with your family, friends and colleagues.

The frosty fundraiser will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 10am.

It costs £25 to take part and the charity would like participants to raise a minimum of £50.

To register visit www.tinyurl.com/RHCCPolar, email [email protected] or call 01709 426 821.