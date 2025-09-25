Watchdog finds senior police officers 'failed to protect children'

PROVIDED INFORMATION: Whistleblower Jayne Senior

THE police watchdog has published details of how senior South Yorkshire Police officers failed to protect children when investigating the grooming gangs scandal in Rotherham.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct upheld the complaint from whistleblowers Jayne Senior and Dr Angie Heal, known as Operation Amazon, in 2022.

However, the police watchdog only revealed its findings last Friday (September 19), and even then did not name any officers, saying that “this was a systemic organisational failure, as opposed to the failings of individuals”.

Previously, Dr Heal and Ms Senior claimed they believed that the report had been deliberately “buried”.

'SHINE A SPOTLIGHT': South Yorkshire Deputy Mayor Kilvinder Vigurs

It comes after the Jay Report concluded that political and police failings contributed to at least 1,400 girls being abused by grooming gangs in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

The latest IOPC findings are the first time that the most senior officers at SYP have been implicated in the failures, with Operation Amazon assessing those of rank Chief Superintendent and above.

The published summary says that “evidence was found that names of some of the perpetrators were discussed at meetings attended by SYP officers” in 2002.

“However, no action appeared to be taken by SYP,” the report continues, before adding: “The perpetrators went on to continue to abuse young girls until they were convicted in 2016 – 14 years later.”

The IOPC also discusses the police response to three reports from Dr Heal, who was a drugs analyst with the force at the time, between 2002 and 2006, which highlighted how drugs were being used by grooming gangs to abuse children.

It said that there was “seemingly little attention paid to the fact that the men involved were associating with young girls”.

The watchdog adds that Ms Senior, who ran the charity Risky Business, continued providing the police with information about grooming gangs, however, “named perpetrators of child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSE/A) continued to commit offences against children”.

The report summarises: “Operation Amazon identified that SYP were presented with information/intelligence from a variety of sources.

“This could have led to operations being conducted and senior officers taking responsibility for overseeing the operation and promoting knowledge of the emergence of CSE/A within South Yorkshire.

“Information was available in the early 2000s of the actions of a large number of men grooming young, vulnerable girls to facilitate CSE/A.

“While some efforts were made to address this, it appears there was not a cohesive effort to deal with this effectively.”

Operation Amazon was subsumed into Operation Linden, which was set up by the IOPC to investigate SYP’s failings after the Jay Report, and published in 2022.

This was the IOPC’s second largest ever operation, which went on for seven years and had £6m spent on it.

It said it didn’t believe it uncovered evidence of corruption.

While 14 officers were found to have a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct, no one lost their job.

Seven officers were allowed to retire before they could face misconduct hearings.

A force spokesperson said: “At the time, SYP accepted the vast majority of the Operation Linden findings but disagreed with the decision to uphold the Operation Amazon complaint on the basis

that the finding did not name any officers who had failed in their statutory duty.

"The force acknowledges and respects the IOPC’s decision.

“South Yorkshire Police has accepted and apologised for the failure to safeguard vulnerable young people in Rotherham against child sexual exploitation in the 1990s and 2000s.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the organisation and officers of today are the best they can be at preventing harm.”

Responding to the IOPC publication, South Yorkshire Deputy Mayor Kilvinder Vigurs, said: “Earlier this year the Mayor and I attended a meeting between Jayne Senior, Dr Angie Heal and senior representatives from the IOPC.

One of the outcomes was a commitment from the IOPC to explore what further public reassurances they could provide about Operation Amazon, especially in light of concerns raised in a Channel 4 News investigation.

“The IOPC were asked to investigate a complaint that senior officers failed in their statutory responsibilities to protect children. It was also suggested those senior officers had not been investigated as part of the IOPC’s work into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

“(The) statement from the IOPC confirms the complaint has been upheld and that senior officers were indeed part of the IOPC’s investigations.

“The conclusion reached is that there was ‘systematic organisational failure, as opposed to the failings of individuals’.

“The IOPC could not identify a named individual who had responsibility for these matters but concluded that there was collective failure of the senior leadership team in their statutory responsibilities to protect children.

“The primary focus and driver for our involvement in supporting Jayne, Angie and the victims was to ensure that victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation are heard.

“Their courage in coming forward demands nothing less than our full transparency, accountability, and action.

“While our understanding of child sexual exploitation and our response to it in South Yorkshire has improved significantly, there is absolutely no room for complacency.

“As Deputy Mayor, I am committed to ensuring that lessons are learned and that all partners – police and beyond – do everything in their power to keep children safe.

“That’s why CSE was a specific focus of the recent Public Scrutiny Panel that I chaired, and it will not be the last time we publicly shine a spotlight on this issue.”