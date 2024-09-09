Watch the moment the ribbon was cut to mark the official opening of Rotherham’s new cinema
RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read cut the ribbon to officially open the Arc Cinema on Forge Island.
He was assisted on Friday afternoon by 13-year-old Ricky Keetley, who was there to see a special screening being put on for some of Rotherham’s Looked After Children.
The cinema is the main feature of the £47 million Forge Island leisure development, which in turn is a key part of the town centre masterplan.
A day of free family-friendly activities takes place at Forge Island on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm.
The party marks the first cinema in Rotherham for 34 years and includes live music, a pop-up art gallery and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.