Wartime artwork lovingly recreated for Hoyland VE Day anniversary

Wartime spirit: Artist Glynn Berry has captured the mood of the anniversary

IF ‘NATIONAL treasures’ had existed in 1945, then General Montgomery would have been near the top of the pile - second only, perhaps, to Winston Churchill.

In the heady days of May 1945, an artist created a mural on the gable wall of a house in Victoria Street, Hoyland, which encapsulated the status of the two - placing a caricature of ‘Monty’ - with his instantly reconisable beret - in the crook of a ‘V for victory’ symbol, made famous as a hand-gesture salute by Churchill.

The impromptu artwork didn’t last the test of time, but fortunately it was photographed - and now Hoyland artist Glynn Berry has brought it back to life, in a new artwork which also features the iconic Battle of Britain flight, which has been installed at Owd Martha’s Yard community garden, ahead of VE Day celebrations on May 8.

The garden, celebrating its own tenth anniversary, also has an ‘Anderson’ style air-raid shelter in its grounds and other wartime memorabilia will be on display to add to the atmosphere.

Original master: The mural joyously painted in Hoyland to celebrate Hitler's defeat

Events on the day will start with town cryer Andy Wray reading a proclamation in the town centre, where the Union flag will be raised and school children are also expected to sing.

That is scheduled for 10am, an hour later than many, to provide time for children to make the journey from school.

In the evening, a show will take place at the Belmont working men’s club, alongside the garden, feature Hoyland Community Theatre members reading poetry and performing sketches.

A Royal British Legion flag-bearer will also be present and the yard’s beacon will be lit at 9.30pm, when the assembled crowd will be invited to sing a hymn, accompanied by a keyboard player.

Mexborough also has a VE celebration planned, which will take place on bank holiday Monday, in the High Street.

It will run from 11am to 3.30pm, featuring a range of attractions, planned to appeal to a range of visitors.

Silkstone Brass Band will provide music, with a 1940s show also planned.

The event is being supported by a range of organisations and has been organised by The Spirit of Mexborough, a community organisation aimed at revitalising the community’s fortunes.