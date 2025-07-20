Warning to drivers over new traffic cameras in Wath

DRIVERS using restricted bus-only routes in Wath-upon-Dearne could soon face fines, as Rotherham Council has approved plans to enforce the area’s bus gate using cameras.

The move is designed to address long-standing concerns about traffic congestion and safety at the interchange, part of the A633 bus corridor connecting Wath with Rotherham and Barnsley.

With around 171 buses entering or exiting the interchange daily, non-compliance with current restrictions has had a significant impact on journey times and service reliability, according to a report by RMBC traffic officers.

The existing restrictions, which prohibit general traffic from entering Montgomery Road or exiting West Street onto Biscay Way, have been in place since 1995, but enforcement has proved ‘challenging’ for the council.

A consultation on the proposed changes ran from April to the end of May. While no objections were received, five responses were submitted, including support from Stagecoach and South Yorkshire Police.

Stagecoach Yorkshire described the changes as “fully supportive,” citing improved timetabling and safer conditions for drivers. South Yorkshire Police backed the scheme, provided RMBC takes responsibility for enforcement – something the council has confirmed will be managed by its Parking Services Team.

The new order replace the existing TRO, allowing for ANPR enforcement. Offending drivers will receive a warning for a first offence during a six-month grace period, with fines afterwards.

Existing loading and permit holder exemptions will remain unchanged.

Enforcement: Motorists who ignore the rules face automatic fines

The Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce queried the positioning of cameras and suggested improvements to support local business deliveries. In response, the council assured that existing access via West Street will remain unaffected.

The cost of ithe changes is estimated at £7,500. Ongoing maintenance and enforcement will be funded through income from Penalty Charge Notices.

Implementation is expected in late 2025 following the design and procurement of signage and cameras. The scheme forms part of wider efforts to support a sustainable, reliable, and attractive public transport network across South Yorkshire, particularly as the region transitions to a franchised bus model under SYMCA.

The decision was made under delegated officer authority on 4 July and received final sign-off from Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr John Williams.