Warm homes project in Maltby slashes heating bills

A SCHEME to improve energy efficiency of homes in Maltby has been so successful it has been used as a showcase for the Government.

Homes in the Linden Drive and Redwood Drive district are undergoing work, by a specialist company to improve energy efficiency - meaning they will be warmer and cheaper to run for residents.

In turn, that means carbon emissions will be down.

The Maltby project is part of a pilot scheme and involves 130 homes, getting measures including external wall cladding, loft insulation, high performance doors and windows and - in some cases - new roofs.

It is expected that will slice £400 a year off energy bills for each one.

Now the council is about to embark on an £18m scheme to carry out similar work on 900 homes, partly funded with money from the Government’s Warm Homes Social Housing Fund.

Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, was invited to see the work by South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard.

Mr Coppard said: “When we work together, government, councils, housing associations, landlords, and most importantly, our residents - we can make real, lasting change.

Big improvement: These homes will stay warm even when winter comes

“We can build a South Yorkshire where no-one has to choose between heating and eating.

“A region where everyone can live in a warm, safe and affordable home.”

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said: “The scheme in Maltby has been a great success and is making a huge difference to the lives of residents.

“It was great for the Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh to be able to hear first hand from residents the difference the changes have made.

“I’m delighted that more residents living in council homes will soon start benefitting from similar improvements.

“This work is just one of the ways the council is improving the lives of our tenants by providing high quality homes that are more energy efficient and a lower cost to maintain.”

The work in Maltby has been done by specialist company Equans and Steve Batty, their director of sustainability, said: “Projects like this one in Maltby lead the way regionally and nationally when it comes to driving down fuel poverty and energy consumption in existing homes.”