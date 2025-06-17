War of words as council looks to rid new service of jargon

MORE help should be available for children in ‘kinship care’, being looked after by friends or extended family, in Rotherham within two months.

But staff have been asked to cut the jargon from literature to avoid confusing potential clients.

Government legislation should be passed shortly, leaving councils obliged to provide such support and planning at Rotherham Council is already advanced.

It is expected the ruling Cabinet will examine proposals when they meet next month and, if approved, that the new system will be operating by early August.

Kinship care covers all circumstances where youngsters have care provided by people known to them, other than parents.

That could be extended family or friends, providing care when the child would otherwise be in foster care, or a home.

Because care arrangements in kinship arrangements are likely to vary from case to case, different options for support will be available, with two new ‘family help navigators’ helping to steer people towards the help and support they need.

Two school heads will also be available, for primary and secondary pupils, to provide support and help ensure educational results are maintained.

Jargon busters: Council staff have been asked to find understandable language

However, council officials have been asked to look again at language to to be used - in an attempt to avoid jargon phrases that people new to the system may not easily understand.

At a meeting to discuss the new service, called Kinship Local Offer, Cllr Rajmund Brent questioned the title ‘family help navigators’.

“What are we doing? Helping me on my journey, stopping off at several stepping stones on the way.

“I think family help navigators is a step too far.”

He told the meeting he was being ‘cruelly sarcastic” with his comments, and Cllr Victoria Cusworth told him: “I think that is the best title, in my opinion, around what they will do.

“I cannot think of another.”

It had been selected to reflect that their job would involve “getting these children to where they need to be”, council staff said.

It was agreed that language, such as ‘guardian kinship child’ would be reviewed so those unfamiliar with official language would find it easily understandable.

The assistance available in kinship care situations includes help with legal costs, financial allowances, training and family group decision-making, also reflecting that some families may prefer not to involve social workers.