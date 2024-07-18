Restored: The memorial has been relettered.

A WAR memorial listing the names of many who fought - and died - in the Great War has been saved for the public as its previous home faces possible regeneration.

Members of Wombwell Reform Club, more recently the Nu-Well shopping mall, who went to war between 1914 and 1918 were all commemorated on a memorial mounted inside the building.

Since the building fell out of use, there has been no public access, however and when the building, at the corner of Hough Lane and Summer Lane, was put up for sale, concerns were raised about the memorial’s future.

Former serviceman Eddie Harper led moves to ensure it was restored, gaining permission from Claire Coward, who is responsible for the building, to remove it and get it remounted.

New home: Builders have created a new structure for the memorial

That has now happened, with the memorial in a specially built shelter outside the old Wombwell town hall.

On Sunday, it will be officially unveiled in a formal ceremony, which will be attended by Royal British Legion standard bearers and where the last post will be sounded by a bugler.

The process has been a community triumph, with several factors coming together to make the transfer happen.

It has cost around £6,000 to complete, and Eddie had expected to have to raise that money the hard way, through events like community raffles.

But Cranswick Foods, which has a factory in the area, employs his son, Paul, and they made a substantial donation towards the project.

More cash came from the Wombwell Ward Alliance, a body involving Barnsley Councillors and others, with builder Jack Mayes contributing toward the project.

With transfer costs covered, resident Lance Smith and local firm Eden Memorials paid to have the memorial refurbished and re-lettered.

Mr Harper said: “Cranswick Foods are becoming very helpful in the community and I cannot thank them enough.

“They get involved in litter-picks, and other areas of the community.

“The community have been brilliant. I am ex-army, am a member of St Mary’s Church,” he said.

The diocese had been approached to ask if it could be mounted at the church, but they declined as it was a private memorial, with names of those who perished duplicated on the existing memorial, he said.