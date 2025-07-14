War memorial planned to honour community's post-WW2 losses
Wales Parish Council wants to install the memorial, in recognition of those from the district who have died on military service since 1945.
It would be called the Wales Armed Forces Memorial and take the form of a flat granite tablet, standing around three quarters of a metre tall, mounted on a double-plinth.
The development needs planning permission, however, and the parish council has now applied to Rotherham Council for permission to go ahead with the project.
They have consulted the Commonwealth Graves Commission, which has examined the site and recommended Karin grey granite as a suitable material.
That stone is long-lasting and easy to maintain.
The parish council itself has already approved the design which, it states, is intended to complement the existing war memorial.
Documents submitted to Rotherham Council state: “Its location in the eastern flowerbed will ensure that it has sufficient prominence but does not overshadow the war memorial.”
That is the largest of three flower beds at The Square.
The existing memorial dates from 1921, being unveiled in June that year, and is am imposing structure, with a tall pedestal topped by a statue of a World War One soldier, in World War One uniform.
It features a carved inscription and details of those who perished in the Great War, along with the regiments they served with.
Names of those who perished in World War Two are also featured, along with some who have lost their lives more recently.
