Wanted! Call for next generation of ‘magical’ creative talent

A CULTURAL programme which has delivered “life-changing” experiences in the creative industries for more than 120 young people has opened its doors to a new round of trainees.

The Children’s Capital of Culture is recruiting 19 local young people to undertake six-to-12 month paid roles at 11 organisations across South Yorkshire.

The new trainees will help to deliver a wide range of activity as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year at organisations including Grimm and Co, Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham Council’s Green Spaces team, Skills Street, Sheffield DocFest, Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage, Rotherham United Community Trust, and Hopian (formerly Rotherham Rise).

The trainees will be paid above the Real Living Wage in a programme supported and funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Since 2022, more than 120 young people interested in a creative career path have gained experience at some of the region’s most progressive cultural organisations thanks to the traineeship programme.

A further 15 ‘alumni’ roles have also been created to allow young people to continue working with host organisations following their initial traineeship.

Abi Cobb, former CCoC trainee and now engagement manager for the programme, said: “The legacy of these traineeship schemes is magical and many of the young people who are part of the programme are now established as photographers, illustrators, writers and artists, all making their mark in Rotherham and much further afield.”

Sarah Christie, CCoC programme manager, said: “It’s a unique chance to seize a worthwhile, paid, opportunity and be part of developing and delivering events for children, young people and wider communities to enjoy as part of our festival year and beyond.”

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for street scene and green spaces, Cllr Lynda Marshall, added: “These traineeship roles have been truly life-changing for the young people involved.

“It’s fantastic that another 19 young people will be given the opportunity to gain experience that would, traditionally, be hard to access outside major cities.

“Children’s Capital of Culture has been designed and delivered by children and young people.

"Their input, especially through the traineeship scheme, has been invaluable.”

To find out more, search ‘Children’s Capital of Culture’ on Instagram or Facebook.