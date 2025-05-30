Walk with Millers icons in memory of loved ones
The 10K night-time walk, sponsored by EdClass, takes place on Saturday, June 7, starting and finishing at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
A hospice spokesperson said: “The walk is one of Rotherham’s most meaningful and energising community events—bringing people together to walk in memory of loved ones, raise vital funds, and support end of life care across the borough.
“And this year, some local legends are walking the route with you.”
Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw will walk alongside Ronnie Moore, club great and supporter of the hospice, and John Breckin, hospice ambassador and Millers legend.
“Most of us have gone through something,” said John Breckin.
“That’s why we’re walking – in memory of someone.”
The walk starts at midnight, with arrivals from 10.30pm.
A £12 ‘Early Bird’ entry offer ends June 1 2025, after which standard pricing will apply.
To register visit www.rotherhamhospice.beaconforms.com/form/de60ba45 or www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/midnight-walk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.