Walk to raise awareness of mental health

The walk for wellness is this weekend

A 10K walk is being held in Rotherham to help raise awareness of mental health in the borough.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

S62 Community Together Rotherham – a lived experience peer support mental health organisation – is hosting its first Mental Health Awareness and Fundraiser Walk on Saturday, May 17.

A spokesperson said: “We all want better for the people in our borough and, thanks to some very generous individuals and organisations, we are holding the walk during this year's Mental Health Awareness Week, covering the journey between our three service areas in Rotherham – Swallownest Court, The Woodlands, and Ferham Clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The full route will be broken down into four touch points (Whiston Parish Cricket Club, The Woodlands, Riverside House and Ferham Clinic) to ensure all abilities can join us.

“Our long term goal is to secure another base in either the centre or south of the borough, helping ease access to community mental health peer support.

“Let's make a difference to Rotherham adults!”