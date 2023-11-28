Wales High School’s fundraising milestone for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

WALES High has hit the £70,000 mark in its fundraising efforts for Bluebell Wood.

Lisa McCall, head of school, presenting the cheque to Bluebell Wood regional fundraiser Hannah Goulding (far left), with school pupils

Initiatives over the years have included sponsored walks, Christmas cards, non-uniform days and book sales

Former headteacher John Day, who died in 2020, was an enthusiastic supporter of the North Anston children’s hospice.

His legacy has included the secondary school adopting the cause as its chosen charity.

Wales head Pepe Di’lasio said: “Bluebell Wood is a special charity at the heart of the school’s community.

“We have been lucky enough to visit Bluebell Wood and the love and warmth is evident as soon as you step on their grounds.

“It is a wonderful place, and we are glad that we’ve been able to raise such a fantastic amount.

“I am proud of all the students, staff and families who have supported this special charity over many years.”

Hannah Goulding, regional fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, added: “We’d like to thank everyone at Wales High School for their support, especially all the hardworking students.