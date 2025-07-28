Volunteers needed for top jobs at Goldthorpe Railway Embankment park

GOLDTHORPE’S Railway Embankment Park is heading into a new phase, with a new management team being recruited from within the community.

The park was formed from a disused area of land off Barnsley Road, previously a railway embankment which had become a fly-tipping hot spot.

It was a remarkable transformation, completed through a combination of local determination and funding, to change some of the topography, install paths and to plant the area out.

However, the Goldthorpe Railway Embankment Group which operates the park will have a new complexion following its annual general meeting on August 14.

The group is needing new candidates to act as chair, secretary and treasurer for the group, as well as attracting more new members to help keep the park operating.

The AGM takes place at Goldthorpe Library from noon to 2pm, with the group explaining: “We’ll reflect on our progress, plan for the future, and welcome new members to help shape and support our growing community group with fresh ideas for the future.

“We’re looking for passionate local people to join us and help with the running of the group…whether it’s organising events, managing admin or simply lending a hand on-site.

“No experience needed, just enthusiasm.”

In addition to providing an open green space for the community, the garden is used to grow edible produce.

The park only opens on selected days, due to security needs, but members were hoping to be open at least two days a week through the summer holidays.

It also hosts ‘fairs’ through the year, with a harvest festival event now being planned for Saturday October 4, running from 10am to 2pm.

There will be pumpkin carving for young visitors and local traders selling Autumn food, with farmers’ market type produce on sale.

It is hoped that cooking demonstrations will be organised, with nature packs for children and Autumn crafting sessions.

The transformation of the park took around two years to complete and was supported with funding from a variety of sources, including businesses, grant funding bodies and the public sector - backed up with work from committed volunteers.

The park is also used by schools in the area.